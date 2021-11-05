Janhvi Kapoor in a vibrant Manish Malhotra saree and a South Indian attire for Diwali; YAY or NAY?

Janhvi Kapoor has made us drool over her airport looks as well as her red carpet looks. The Gen-Z girl has inspired young girls around her with her modern and urbane fashion taste. The actress has also managed to give us major Indian wear goals with her traditional wear. This year for Diwali, the actress opted for two indigenious looks.

For her first look, Janhvi opted for a traditional South Indian outfit. She was seen attending a Diwali Puja at her office with dad, Boney Kapoor and sister, Khushi Kapoor. The actress made heads turn even in this traditional outfit as she chose a vivid blue lehenga decked in golden print. She paired the lehenga with a contrasting parrot green blouse that featured a thick purple border on the sleeves. The Roohi actress draped the outfit with a royal blue georgette dupatta.

Janhvi completed the look with her hair tied in a low bun embellished with a gajra and red bindi that added the perfect Indian touch. She chose minimal earrings and a simple kada for her jewellery. Kapoor kept it extremely simple with her makeup and was seen wearing only blush and a nude lipstick.

For her second look at Anil Kapoor’s Diwali party, Janhvi chose a vibrant saree from her go-to designer, Manish Malhotra. The embellished saree was bordered with silver mirrors. The eye-catching colour and the mirror work made the actress stand out in a crowd. The chiffon saree was teamed with a matching net blouse. The sleeveless blouse was also decked in the same mirror work. The saree struck the right amount of balance for the festive season and Janhvi Kapoor is proof that we won't be getting over sarees for the season anytime soon.

The Gunjan Saxena actress let her outfit do all the talking as she simply opted for only minimal earrings. For her makeup, the star kid chose black eyeliner, black kohl, and a nude shade of lipstick. The smokey eye makeup added the finishing touches to her festive glam look.

