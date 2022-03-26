Janhvi Kapoor was a regal showstopper for Punit Balana in a red lehenga set at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week

It's a Saturday you say but we'll add a 'yay' to the term. As we're on Day 4 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week, we fashion enthusiasts are in no mood to rest up. Who doesn't love a colourful parade after all? Looks after looks, our eyes are in full recharge mode and absolutely tantalized. With an immense penchant and respect for Indian Culture, Punit Balana had a slew of ethnic ensembles with modern twists. There's more to summer than yellow and that's why this show will stay unerased in our minds.

No matter where your heart goes, you'll come back to see yourself find sweet distractions in desi attires as the deft designer unveiled his 'Lakshmi' collection. He brought out lots of animal prints and hues through lightweight sarees, kurtas, shararas, and lehengas all woven with stellar embroidery and mostly satin silk. With these came a perfect mix of glamour and a class that is just so incomparable.

As you step into weddings this season, may your heart hint at a red lehenga. There's more to fall for right here as showstopper Janhvi Kapoor walked the ramp in a silk lehenga. The attire that's always the talk of most conversations when shopping is on a to-do list, she looked regal and very comfortable. The starlet's three-piece set consisted of a cropped blouse with its hem cut into a V which hinted at a contemporary touch. Her strappy ensemble came with dolis attached at the back, gold embroidery placed in horizontal patterns and mirrors.

This was clubbed with a high-waist skirt filled that had same embroidery and ultra-grand borders. These were matched up with a satin dupatta, which leaned on the minimal route rather. The sheen was so good enough to keep us hooked. Miss Kapoor's hair was left down in waves and her eyelids had a metallic show on. Well accessorised with studded kadas, chunky earrings, peep-toe heels, and neck left bare, the diva had as asking for many such inspirations.

