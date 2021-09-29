Janhvi Kapoor in a white ruffle dress shows us how to look fierce & fabulous in a shot; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor's closet is mostly home to salwar suits and gym outfits but when she pushes the boundaries with her style, we go into a tailspin but for a reason good enough to up our game every day. Last night was proof of that, where the Roohi starlet dressed up cute in a white dress when she stepped out for dinner last night. Check it out.

Way before one can expect a winning statement from Janhvi, she serves it up and leaves us pleasantly charmed with her fabulous sartorial picks. What’s better than an LBD? LWD. Translates into, little white dress. Although it rained cats and dogs last night, the Dhadak actress had her dinner plans made and while she had a sumptuous meal, we got a wholesome style lesson that didn’t disappoint rather inspired us to get our hands on a few dresses so we can live out our princess dreams as soon as possible. This tiered dress is crafted with cotton fabric that came with lace details which sat vertically on the bodice and ran horizontally on the frills.

The mini dress also had a waistband and ruffles attached from sleeves to the bodice. But, for us, the partially open back was all about an elevated and double-tap-worthy moment. This exudes glamour with no limits and made for quite a daring look, we also love how she chose to sign off her OOTN with PVC heels and a black face mask. With no accessories visible and just her wavy hair doing some talking, she looked like a diva. We’re now super ready for a pumpkin spice latte date or a party with our pals. Are you as well?

