Janhvi Kapoor in a yellow saree by Manish Malhotra showed us how to be summer-ready: Yay or Nay?

The obvious thing to get excited about summer for every fashionista is the change in the spectrum of colours. You'll see your day look the brightest and nothing like a yellow to call for a great glam start. If you're not the one to believe in the concept of letting go of statement-making ensembles, we think you're in need of a saree that will say no sorry. Simply put, it'll show you what a no-fail look is all about. After all, sarees are truly forever.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest look has us screaming all hail to the sunshine. She brought a dose of a warm, summery look in a Manish Malhotra creation. A desi queen as always and a big lover of yellow desi ensembles. The 24-year-old's recent look was put together by Tanya Ghavri. The Roohi starlet wore a plain and pretty saree that was complemented with triple gorgeous white borders. Nothing as lovely as a blouse can make an ensemble look complete. The sleeveless blouse with a deep neckline and intricate floral embroidery was a heavenly sight to behold. So on-point, sure to make you look glammed up like a doll.

Her accessories too were all about a fun-tastic and vibrant show with turquoise that set the jaw-dropping tone. Chunky earrings, rings, and bangles adorned with pearls and gemstones tied up her look. Janhvi's hair was left untied and her skin glowed with a heavy dose of dewiness, shimmery eyelids, filled-in eyebrows, and eyelashes that looked volumised. Bottom line: Pay attention to finishing touches.

