Janhvi Kapoor's airport style was blazing hot & cool in a blazer & striped pants; Yay or Nay?

Her athleisure and party outfits create heat every time but her recent look was no exception. If you’re ready to set yourself up for something nifty, this shall be it. The Ghost Stories actress was photographed this afternoon ready to take off with a lot of winter and a little bit of summer feels. Janhvi picked out a V-neck ribbed knit white crop top which she layered up with an ivory blazer that’s perfect for the boss babe who is ready to speak more than business. Let’s say, a fun party with pals? She teamed it with warm-weather favourite, striped pants that appeared in a muted hue and had a drawstring tie-up detail at the waist. There’s nothing that can better your travel mood than these roomy pants that can boast of comfort.

Her Louis Vuitton kicks with brown contrast details were also the star of the show. She further accessorised it up with oversized sunglasses and gold hoop earrings. We noticed she coloured her pout glossy pink and had her eyebrows brushed well. Her tendrils looked quiet with her hair tied up and her white face mask matched her top as well.

