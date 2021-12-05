Janhvi Kapoor's anarkalis are the perfect mood board for dressing up this festive season

Anarkalis aren't a thing of the past is something that the festive season reminds us of time and again. You know this traditional fit has always been the one that brought the best of the glam and don't we all love how breezy and fun it can be to twirl around with? So, as you prep to do winter celebrations the elegant way, here's a flattering guide to keep you dolled up through the season.

Anarkalis have remained as timeless as ever and to have your fabulous moments with these, follow these style tips featuring the starlet who pulls off ethnic style with much elegance every single time.

The 24-year-old was seen in a V-neck lime green Manish Malhotra Anarkali which bore embroidery on sleeves and a wrap-style detail on the bodice. The flowy number also had double borders with white star prints on one and the other coloured in neon pink. It was teamed with a chiffon dupatta that matched the ensemble. Nude stilettos and drop earrings sealed off her look.

Not a long and puffy kurta kind of a person? Here’s a better bet you know you’d stay hooked for days. Janhvi’s sleeveless mini kurta featured lace embroidery and floral print. This was clubbed with palazzo pants that had a lace hemline. Her dupatta further complemented this desi look. With silver accessories like statement earrings and stacked bangles, add the final finish to it and you’ll do no wrong.

Pink, flower print, and palazzo pants? Is there anything that sounds more fulfilling? The Dhadak actress look every bit of a gorgeous girl in a midi-length kurta that entailed three-quartered sleeves. You can incorporate this into your street-style mood board and stay in it all day. Looks easy to stroll around with, right? Style it with your favourite bag like Janhvi picked out a Moschino piece.

Say goodbye to dull hues and hello to the ensemble coloured in triple eye-soothing shades, also referred to as the cotton silk Anarkali set which featured a V-neck kurta with pink contrast stripes and embroidery on sleeves. It was teamed with pink pants embellished with sparkling details and so did the blue dupatta look as lit as ever colourful embroidery. Her favourite Off White bag, mini jhumkas, and green juttis accessorised her airport look.

All we need is heaps of greens in our lives, agreed? The Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl starlet sure has a soft spot for this hue and here goes another simply mind-blowing set. The close-neck Anarkali had every bit of perfection for it was beautified with botanical print and had gold contrast piping details placed in stripes. It had a border that looked elevated with Gota Patti. It was put together with straight-fit pants that had the same border as the kurta. This also had a chiffon dupatta. A very typical Janhvi Kapoor style involves minimal accessories and this look was no different with jhumkas and pink juttis.

