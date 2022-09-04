Janhvi Kapoor's Angrakha kurta set is a pretty example to get your desi look perfected; Yay or Nay?

Brb, we can't stop looking at our festive outfits. We recently celebrated Lord Ganesha's birthday. Our tummies were full of modaks and hearts with our glam game. We've rightly understood that classic doesn't have to translate to basic, desi ensembles are great just saying. One festival down, there's more to arrive. A key rule to keep our spirits unmatched and thriving is to keep some beautiful ensembles ready. There can never be enough. Stay calm, folks: Janhvi Kapoor has you covered.

The Good Luck Jerry actress just climbed a level higher as the fashion meter rightly indicates. Her latest airport look was an example of an ethnic look put most simply. Kurtas are so functional, you can also travel in these and look elegant. Unlocked a gem? You can say so. Give us all the kurtas please for we'll stay a member of its fan club forever. Janhvi was recently seen in a sky blue angrakha kurta which entailed a side tie-up detail, an overlap feature which ended with a slit and chikankari work on it. It was heavy on embroidery and that's exactly how it got its royal appeal.

Janhvi donned the short-sleeved number with white palazzo pants which had lace embroidered borders. A classic colour combo, white and blue, but looks the best better here. The 25-year-old styled her ethnic number with an ivory handbag, mini earrings, and colourful embroidered juttis from Fizzy Goblet. Where there are juttis, no regrets are a thing. The actress had her natural hairdo clipped at the back and she wore minimal makeup, a dab of eyeshadow, some lipstick, and a smile to seal it all.

