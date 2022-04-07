Janhvi Kapoor's backless pastel blue jumpsuit is perfect to hit the town for a night of clubbing: Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor hit the town last night for a cosy dinner together. While Annie, as Panday is referred to fondly by her fans and Shanaya kept their looks relatively casual, Janhvi upped her fashion game and put forth a chic summery look for their mid-week dinner last night.

The Dhadak actress rocked a pastel blue jumpsuit that screamed simplicity. The v-neck style number also bore a strappy halter-neck pattern to it. Janhvi's jumpsuit featured a fit and flare silhouette that hugged her frame on top and bore flared pants. What gave her outfit just the right amount of glam, was the backless style of her outfit. It showcased the 25-year-old's bare, toned back.

The actress paired this with a pair of black stilettos, simple hoop earrings and a white chain-link sling bag. The Roohi star's hair was styled into easy face-framing waves while rosy cheeks, filled-in brows, flushed lips and defined eyes rounded off her look well.

We loved Janhvi's pastel blue jumpsuit and think it makes for the perfect outfit for a night of clubbing. It was summery, flattered her hourglass figure and was easy to move in, to shake a leg.

What are your thoughts on her most recent look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

