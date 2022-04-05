Janhvi Kapoor's off-duty look defines max cool in a white ribbed crop top and joggers: Yay or Nay?

It's summer and there's no better and lighter feeling than bringing a shift in your wardrobe. To be attuned with the current weather, we can't have ourselves stay cosy anymore. Let's just cool up days with outfits that can show how to let your skin breathe easily and make strolling around fun. It's not difficult to hit the right style spot if you see yourself to be drawn toward crop tops, roomy jeans, and anything that doesn't stick to your body.

We know it's a chic fit when we see one and here's what is in our minds sitting cool. Janhvi Kapoor was recently spotted by paps with a beverage in her hand and we instantly knew this look was the one to be pasted in our style books. The certified fashion star is lately seen swearing by extremely hot looks from plunging neckline gowns to sequin-high dresses, we don't really seem to be able to narrow down on how glam is too much. The 25-year-old had her OOTD consist of a white ribbed crop top that featured short sleeves and a crew neck.

The Roohi actress styled this with comfy ivory joggers that had double pockets at the front and drawstring detail at the waistband. There's nothing as complementing as dishing out an A-game look with sneakers and what could be as classic as white? Janhvi also took her latest favourite on a roll yet again, the animal-printed hobo bag. Her tresses stayed open with a center partition and her pout was all glossy with pink.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

