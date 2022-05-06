Janhvi Kapoor's floral printed midi dress makes for a pretty summer date look; Yay or Nay?

The most fabulous and easy to put together are floral dresses. These are currently viewed as downright divine and consume all the spotlight that speaks much about the easy-breezy side of life. As these do not intend to ride on the dearth of prettiness sort of an aesthetic, count on floral printed dresses to keep your fashion play a notch higher this summer. It sure isn't a new glam story, but let's not forget that fashion is a landscape that keeps on giving and raising the bar like there's no tomorrow.

As our closets reserve more spots than one for dresses that come as a cute snatch, here's what we're eyeing much. Fashion gods, thanks again or do we straight-up give credits to Janhvi Kapoor who picked out the best? The Roohi actress was spotted outside in the city yesterday dressed like a comfy doll. She opted for a midi dress that hugged her body like a glove, a bodycon silhouette religiously played its part again. Can you take it to a brunch or date? The answer is the most guessable, yes indeed!

The 25-year-old's strappy green dress featured white flower prints through it all and there appeared a V-neckline, a side tie-up detail at the front, and a mini slit at the back as well. We're quite the fans of Miss Kapoor's strappy peach flat footwear as it gorgeously spiced up her shopping look. Absolutely loved the leg moment here as it put a fuss-free look here making strolling around a no-difficult task. Janhvi tied her hair into a bun, eyebrows filled in, and chose to keep her look free of accessories.



Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

