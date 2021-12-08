Janhvi Kapoor's floral Rahul Mishra lehenga is a PERFECT bridesmaid outfit for the wedding season: Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor's fashion sense has truly evolved since her debut in Dhadak. While she is still a desi girl at heart and can't do without her lehengas, anarkalis and chikankari outfits, the actress has learnt how to dress more for her body type and style it well with a little help from her go-to celebrity stylists.

The actress took to her Instagram to share pictures of her in an all-new look. She was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri and looked ethereal in a floral lehenga. Her red Rahul Mishra number bore intricate floral embroidery scattered all over the tissue fabric. She paired this with a bustier-style blouse with a sweetheart neckline, that also featured floral embroidery all over. She completed this with a sheer pastel tulle dupatta with scattered embellishments all over.

A statement gold choker necklace with beads from Tyaani Jewellery completed Janhvi's desi look.

Her makeup too deserves a mention here. A flawless base, filled-in brows, shimmery eyelids and loads of highlighter gave her skin a dewy glow. Heavy mascara-laden eyes, peachy plump lips and her hair styled into glossy waves completed the actress' glamorous desi avatar.

We love Janhvi Kapoor's floral Rahul Mishra lehenga and think it makes for the perfect bridesmaid outfit for this wedding season. What are your thoughts on her look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

