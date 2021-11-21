Janhvi Kapoor's gym outfits will show you how to dust off the element of boredom & keep things edgy

It's absolutely fine to want to look fashionable when sweating it out. Dressing up isn't the prime mission but there's no harm in living up to a fun-filled life that has you looking stylish. Make up to the lost days of when you couldn't go to your gym, pilates session, Zumba, or anything that you were at a regular at. Now seems the perfect time to set new goals with the New Year approaching, isn't it?

Here's hoping you'll pay attention to the kind of choices you make with filling with your activewear wardrobe. Joggers, shorts, sports bra, kurtas, here comes the guide that schools you on how to level up your style in the workout-friendly outfit department. Only Janhvi Kapoor could show us all a quicker route and we’re here for it.

No matter the day, olive green pants can make you look instantly well-dressed. Team your joggers with a white tank top and don’t forget to tuck it in. Wear your shoes and get your Maison Goyard tote bag to finish up the look for you.

Have you ever been in a situation when you never wanted to love an ethnic number? Just look at the awesomeness of this white kurta set that came with a v-neck embroidered short kurta which he partnered with off-white palazzo pants that had lace embroidery. Floral embroidered kolhapuris and Off-White’s bag put all the awe-striking elements into this look.

What’s bitter about a colourful look? Spell bright and bold just like Janhvi did recently. She teamed a pink tank top with neon green mini shorts and a purple sports bra. Essentials you need to glue yourself to? Black sneakers and a mask.

Is there anything that can defeat the elegance of a desi ensemble? Proving the game would come to zero was the Roohi starlet’s floral printed Anarkali. It featured pretty lace embroidery and half sleeves that beautified it a little too much. Go for a pair of silver kolhapuris and flash that cute smile.

You can always count on Janhvi to keep your style super cool. To vibe the same as the Gen Z girl, go for Ripndip’s sweatpants. The tie-dye isn’t here to leave and why be late to the party? Priced at Rs. 5,050.00, the purple psychedelic printed pants can be clubbed with a grey sweatshirt. Carry a holographic bag that can keep things safe, black sneakers that can keep you looking natty, and a mask that can keep you safe.

C for co-ord set that does no wrong but aims to liven up your style. Looking uniformly and undeniably cute, the Dhadak actress picked poet a combo which entailed a strappy crop top with mesh details and paired it with high-waisted mini shorts. Both had their hems bearing a pop of orange. A black sling bag and flip-flops can keep your look carefree and nice.

Is there anything a crop top doesn’t make you look forward to from brunches to endless strolls in the city, here’s where the cool-girl attitude starts. Let it show just like Janhvi chose to don a white cropped tee black leggings. Seal it off with a black sling bag and flat footwear.

Which outfit is the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: 7 Times celebs proved green camouflage print is the coolest to ever exist