Janhvi Kapoor's LBD is a lesson on how to ace a modish date night look with Prada's mini bag; Yay or Nay?

Sunny weather got all the good things on us. Are we hard-pressed to find mini dresses being majorly swapped with stuffy, clingy ensembles? As summer has officially stretched its light upon us, fashion trend books have given a vote to dresses. Something that sees you fabulously through any day and night, now that's when we wish to swing around a LBD. Its inimitable take on making a statement is what draws us to it for years now. Need one to pick because you complain about how you missed snapping up a cutesy, sexy one?

Just treated your closet to a fashion fix? This dress will fit in still and get to your most worn list. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted last night outside Mumbai's It-restaurant at the moment. Looks like the starlet loves it so much she's often photographed here with her pals. The 25-year-old opted for a monochrome black look and yes best things do exist. Don't we see proof everywhere?

We all need an ensemble that won't dare kill our limelight but rather get on with the business to complement. The Roohi actress rocked a slinky dress that bore floral lace embroidered double straps, and a plunging neckline and its hem too had the same sensuous and pretty detail. But, the trophy-owning feature lies on the side. Ah, that slit looks bomb.

Nothing better to nail your look than with an accessory that knows to spruce your look. The Dhadak actress chose a mini black Prada shoulder bag which she carried as arm candy and looked complete with heeled black stilettos. Janhvi's wavy hair was left down and she wore pink lipstick to wrap up her glam. Oh, those mascara-laden eyelashes are just as pretty.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

