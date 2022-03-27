Janhvi Kapoor's Manish Malhotra sequin mini dress was high on shine and perfect for a night of clubbing: Yay o

One of the most-awaited events of the year, the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week is in full swing and we can't get enough of the celebrity looks both on and off the runway. The show which is happening in Delhi, saw some of the country's finest designers with their muses walking the runway for them looking glamorous as ever.

Manish Malhotra showcased his latest collection, Diffuse at the event on Friday night and had Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi walk the runway for him. In support of her cousin, Janhvi Kapoor was also present at the show a day prior to her playing showstopper for Punit Balana!

Sitting in the audience, Janhvi shimmered brightly in a mini dress also from Manish Malhotra's Diffuse collection. The Dhadak star picked out a mini full-sleeve number that featured a deep, plunging neckline. The backless dress hugged her hourglass figure and ended at her highs. It also featured a slit that showed off the 25-year-old's toned legs as she struck a pose.

The pink, black and grey metallic mini number was styled with a pair of shimmery silver hoop earrings. Her centre-parted hair was pulled back into a sleek bun while luminous skin with loads of highlighter, rosy cheeks and glossy lips completed the Roohi star's look for the show.

For the show, Janhvi was joined by Maheep Kapoor in the audience as they cheered don for Shanaya.

