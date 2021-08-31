Janhvi Kapoor's 'soleful' footwear collection is what EVERY wardrobe needs

As a fashion-forward person you’d love to live by the there’s never enough of any outfit or shoes rule. With all that’s easily accessible today that bear both affordable and larger-than-life price tags, you know there’s a lot to play with and let go of the ones that don’t do a fab job. Buckle up to treat your eyes to some alluring footwear.

Take tips from the Roohi actress who gives a fair share of a chance to everything from kicks to stilettos. While her love for kurtas and athleisure is well-documented, her footwear choices seem to lose out on attention. Here we are going to do just that and may coax you into expanding your closet. Taking the Moschino Spongebob bucket bag on a stylish spin, we couldn’t help but also catch a wow-inducing glimpse of her front knotted crop top, denim shorts, and low-heeled black shoes that came with ribbons and gold-hued buckle details.

Keeping up Miss. Kapoor’s sultry style files are a tad difficult but we’ll try making it easy for you. Look for a cut-out dress that features ruffles in a pattern that highlights the thigh-high slit. Janhvi chose a way to power up the blues with her ankle-strap pink stilettos from Public Desire that entailed cute feather aesthetics.

Let’s just admit it, traipsing out and about is a lot easier in sneakers than pencil heels. The star proved us right as she often takes these shoes on a roll from airport to adventure trips. Clad in a white YSL white tee and ripped jeans, Janhvi wore triple-toned Balenciaga sneakers that looked supremely chic.

Let your feet stand out in a world of subtle shades. What better than holographic heels to do this for you? The Dhadak actress kept her look super punchy with a neon and white outfit. While the pumps from Public Desire made our wallets get ready to be sold for good.

A pink outfit only makes life complicated. Simply put, we can’t get over how charming this hue can be. Janhvi went sporty chic with biker shorts and a sweatshirt that looked well teamed with white boots that came had circular-shaped heels.

Which footwear is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Corset gowns are a believer of stunning statements; Here’s proof