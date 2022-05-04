Janhvi Kapoor's tropical printed Anita Dongre saree is the refreshing hit we need this summer; Yay or Nay?

It's quite an easy hack to be the best of best dressed at weddings. Sarees can stand up as the most gorgeous attire of all times as it understands no parameters in ushering you with elegant doses. Headed to a Sangeet function? Light up your fashion game and say blue is all you need. You possibly cannot love this more already, just look at how it fuses the bygone ensemble with that of modern aesthetics to make it look summer-appropriate. That's the kind of creation that makes our hearts flutter.

Janhvi Kapoor is back at knocking her desi style out of the park and this saree is undoubtedly all the rage this season. How soothing is the print to look at? Who doesn't wish to soak in the enchanting beauty of nature? This vegan fabric from Anita Dongre featured colourful sequins embroidered on the flower print. It was also coupled with colourful borders in shades of yellow, pastel pink, and green. The Roohi starlet's 'Magic Magpies' saree set that costs Rs 70,000 looked extra luscious as it with its border that carried beaded tassels.

Tanya Ghavri styled this for the eye-soothing ensemble for the 25-year-old with a deep V-neck sleeveless blouse that featured a choli and a tie-up detail. Why take an overboard measure to grab the coveting eyes of many? Take your role as the most stunningly dressed to a simple height with chaandbalis graced with beads. Her side-swept hair was styled straight and her eyes stood out with eyeliner and false eyelashes.

