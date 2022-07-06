Janhvi Kapoor's white bodycon ribbed dress and sneakers combo make for a cool top-notch style; Yay or Nay?

They say certain things stay back for the good. Just like how we can't help but adhere to the charm of dresses. Summer went by in a breeze and our favourite ensembles dug their way too deep into our minds and it was impossible for us to find an exit door. We are talking dresses that are light and bright, more like Janhvi Kapoor's latest outfit displayed in her pictures. Let any outfit make its wave this season, we're ready to cosy-up ourselves to the beauty of a dress.

The Good Luck Jerry actress is currently with Varun Dhawan shooting for Bawaal. They've moved on from Amsterdam diaries and are now in Poland. The 25-year-old for a day out with the Jugjugg Jeeyo actor and Natasha Dalal was seen in a mini dress. Janhvi added light to our day with her effortlessly cool sporty-chic look as she rocked a bodycon ribbed knit ensemble which consisted of a collar and full sleeves, perfect to warm you up for lunch or an ideal downtime at the park.

Janhvi kept her look as monotone as possible with Nike sneakers. Your classic LBD isn't the only one at the top to always take the cake, here's something as cool as it. Want to round off your look with a bag? Take a cross-body bag in a similar shade or add a pop of neon energy if you want to keep your accessories loud. The Roohi actress concluded her look with gold hoop earrings and her hair was styled into waves. Her makeup included pink matte lipstick, matching blush, and mascara-laden eyelashes.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 5 Times he made us want to live in moments of bling forever