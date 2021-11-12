Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor spice up their Dubai vacay twinning & winning in bombshell outfits; Yay or Nay?

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are having their best of life vacationing in Dubai and have been generous in sharing chic clicks with their fans. From desert safaris to fun beach parties, their jaw dropping pictures have left us in awe. For the Kapoor sisters, fashion runs through their veins. Their glam game is always on point and this time, the fashionista sisters spiced up their looks twinning and winning!

Captioning her cool girl look ‘dessert in the desert’, Janhvi shared snaps from her vacay with her sister both donning earthy toned sleeveless crop tops with denim cutoffs and a headscarf. While Janhvi teamed her knitted deep V neck crop top with sky blue denim shorts and Louis Vuitton Run Away sneakers, Khushi teamed her square neck brown crop top with a cropped white shirt featuring a raw hem, dark denim shorts and white kicks. Khushi also picked out a white rimmed cat eye sunnies to add a stylish spin to her cool chic look. Giving us Dhoom vibes they rounded off their desert day look with a checkered head scarf and hoop earring.

Spicing up their fashion for their night by the beach look, the Kapoor sisters styled their bikinis in a very sensuous way. Janhvi Kapoor picked out a black strappy bikini with red and green floral print on it and teamed it with a matching sarong. She styled it up with the same silver hoop earrings and added a green green to her minimalist accessory department. The Dhadak actress striked a sultry pose in her wet hair dancing on the beach.

On the other hand, Khushi Kapoor opted for a sporty girl look with classic Burbery bikini top and high waisted dark denim shorts. She brought in a Y2K spin with a matching Burbery bucket hat and looked uber cool in her beach style. She rounded off her look with a pink tint on the cheeks and lips.Both the sisters have been raising temperature with her hot vacay looks and we are crushing them all. What do you say; Yay or Nay? Do let us know in the comments below.

