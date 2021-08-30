Janmashtami 2021: 5 Celeb inspired ethnic looks to celebrate the day in Lord Krishna’s favourite hue

Lord Krishna’s mischievous games and mind blowing tales would have been a part of every Indian’s growing up phase. One can’t deny the fact that we tend to develop a special bond with Kanhaiya as his naughtiness and cuteness steals our heart and often is a reflection of our childhood self. On his birthday, people celebrate the light he brought into their life with all things that are his favourite. From Malpua, Maakhan Mishri to flute, peacock feathers and yellow silk garments, we decorate the Lord’s idol and offer him with all things his favourite. Lord Krishna, who is also known as Nilambar, loves the colour yellow a lot and is portrayed as a handsome young chap roaming around Vrindavan in his favourite yellow dhoti. So, let’s celebrate his birthday by wearing his favourite colour in ethnic silhouettes. Here are 5 celeb-inspired looks to take cues from to look gorgeous this auspicious day.

Deepika Padukone’s stunning look in a mustard yellow kurta by one of her favourite couturiers, Sabyasachi Mukherjee is a winning choice to look grand without going overboard for this special day. Her simple yet classy look featured a high-neck, A-line kurta dosed in subtle sequin work. Silk churidar pants and a lightweight dupatta in the same hue completed her monochrome ensemble. She styled up the ethnic look with a pair of chunky shoulder-dusting emerald earrings dotted with diamonds that quite made a statement and amplified the festive vibes of her look with metallic Sabyasachi x Christian Louboutin heels and a black potli bag. With glam yet delicate makeup featuring soft smoky eyes in bronze and caramel nude lipstick, the diva sealed her look perfectly.

Alia Bhatt’s bright yellow sharara set from Manish Malhotra is a perfect easy breezy look to rock the day and steal all eyes! She teamed the festive Anarkali-style kurta with flowy sharara pants and ditched dupatta looking regal in her elegant look. The simplicity of her ensemble is balanced with the choice of hue and the delicate tilla embroidery in gold threads that gave her look the much-needed bling. Alia accessorised up with dainty gold jhumkas and opted for minimal makeup and a half-up, half-down hairdo stylised with pretty braids. Her Chanderi sharara set is definitely a style you must try this Janmashtami.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Next up, we have this sunny yellow Benarasi sari by Nikasha that Kareena Kapoor donned like a perfect diva. We love the grace and fuss free elegance of her ethnic ensemble. The accents of the gold chevron-striped border and matching sleeveless blouse gave it a festive ready vibe and gold horizontal stripes paired with polka dot amplified her saree’s design aesthetics. Kareena styled her hair with a gajra-clad bun, opted for gorgeous makeup featuring shimmery eyeshadow, kohl-rimmed eyes, nude lips and a dewy base that complimented her regal look. The diva rounded off the look with statement earrings and a tiny black bindi.

Janhvi Kapoor

If you wish to keep your look simple, fuss-free and something that you can chill in the entire day, Janhvi Kapoor’s yellow cotton set is a perfect inspiration for you. Her pretty outfit featured white floral details and a tassel hem. She teamed her Indian ethnic staple with a pair of silver earrings and ditched makeup flaunting her natural glowing face. The star opted for quirky lime-yellow juttis by Fizzy Goblet featuring intricate floral embroidery and rounded off the look with centre-parted open hair.

Tara Sutaria

One of our all-time favourite lehenga looks is Tara Sutaria in this enticing sunshine yellow lehenga by designer Punit Balana. While her choli featured detailed mirror work and intricate embroidery, the lehenga was simple with just a brocade hem. She donned the look with a matching sheer dupatta and a couple of lateens hanging from her skirt that brought drama to her enchanting look. The star accessorised with just a statement diamond choker and glammed up with fresh dewy skin with basic eyeliner and pink glossy lips. She tousled her luscious hair in voluminous waves and looked head to toe stunning in yellow.

So, which diva’s yellow ethnic look are you opting to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami today? Tell us in the comments below.

Happy Janmashtami!

