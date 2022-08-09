Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake who brought the best of pleats world passes away at 84

Certain losses feel extremely personal and one such that the fashion world mourns is the death of Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake who breathed his last on August 5 due to liver cancer as revealed to a media house by his employee who worked at his Tokyo office. His funeral was over with a select few relatives even before the news could make it to our screens. He was 84 and has left behind a plentitude of pleats stories and aromatic perfumes to remember.

Pleated ensembles are still the talk of the now. And, another notable outfit we would also see was the turtle neck jumper that the former Apple CEO sported. These were the revolutionary contributions of the celebrated designer. The designer paid close attention to design aesthetics and the allure of what bold styles and colours could bring forward. He rose to fame in 1970 when he first founded the Miyake Design Office. And, then, there was no stopping him at all.

Quick to make news and follow his triumphant work archives was when Miyake participated for the very first time in Paris Fashion Week, 1973. This made waves as he also bagged further opportunities that went on to make a mark on the global fashion map. The world knew him and loved him likewise for the smiles and stellar work he spread.

He was extremely talented for he knew how to curate the simplest outfits to haute couture with techniques that he learned from computer technology, his previous learnings, and certain items we may spot and discard without care. Like plastics, foil, and more. Miyake's popular and signature game was to make an impact with the most minimal. He curated an entire ensemble with a single piece of cloth.

It was in 1938 when he was born in Hiroshima. Did you know he also witnessed the atomic bomb which was dropped by The United States of America in 1945? He was merely a seven-year-old seated in his classroom when this scarring incident took place.

May his soul rest in peace!

