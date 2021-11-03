Jared Leto takes the runway by STORM at Gucci's Love Parade show in L A

The pandemic brought a standstill to the world and left many shattered. It ensured a hiatus on the normal functioning of the outside world meaning no regular shopping and no red carpets. We were left with old memories to reminisce with and now the reboot mode is going super strong. Good news for fashion fanatics: Gucci is back as it hosted the Love Parade show in Los Angeles yesterday.

With the House of Gucci movie almost ready to release on 24 November, the show had Jared Leto, the 49-year-old American actor, who will be starring in the movie as Paolo Gucci. He graced the ramp dressed so suave in an oversized double-breasted grey blazer which was teamed with white leather pants with lace and white shoes. He rounded his look out with red-framed glasses and a neck chain.

It was sure a glistening spectacle that had stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Serena Williams, Miley Cyrus, James Corden, Dapper Dan, and more in attendance who made it more remarkable. The world of fashion is such that it brings back the good old glam time and again just like Alessandro Michele put the charm of old Hollywood on display last night.

The Italian designer’s collection was showcased by models including plus-sized people. They put their most fashionable foot forward with a splash of colours that appeared through accessories like cowboy hats, tiaras, clutches, platform boots, and more. Faux fur coats, fringe dresses, suits, gowns, and printed co-ord sets brought a massive dose of drama that we loved. It’s Gucci, one can easily expect a spectacular show.

Michele mentioned in an interview, “It’s a dream come true to unveil my work with stars in attendance, where having this show reflected my uncurbed love for the classic world.”

Liked the outfits? Which one is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

