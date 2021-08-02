Jasmin Bhasin rocked a slip dress with an EXPENSIVE Off White handbag at the airport with Aly Goni: Yay or Nay?

One of the television industry's most beloved couples has to be Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. The duo has been making waves across and setting all kinds of couple goals with their social media presence, heading to events together and talking about each other endearingly.

The cute couple stepped out together earlier today to head out of the city. Jasmin and Aly were papped at the airport looking adorable as ever, both in shades of green!

Aly Goni picked out a peacock green/blue hoodie and paired it with comfortable grey joggers. Sneakers, sunglasses and his shoulder bag completed Aly's look. Jasmin Bhasin looked pretty in a simple satin slip dress with white floral prints on it. She styled this with a pair of white slip-on kitten heels and a blazing red statement Off-White handbag.

Jasmin kept her look simple with barely-there makeup, a hint of blush on her cheeks and bright pink lips. Her hair was brushed out and parted to the side, to complete her effortlessly stylish look.

While we love Jasmin's satin slip dress and how seamlessly she hopped on the bandwagon, without a doubt it was her bag that stole the show. Her red leather Off-White boxy bag featured the logo print on the front and a logo-embellished shoulder strap that is detachable. The bag is priced at 2,264 USD which roughly converts to Rs 1.68 lakh without taxes!

We loved Jasmin's expensive bag and outfit separately but they didn't quite go well together, we thought!

What are your thoughts on Jasmin Bhasin's airport look? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

