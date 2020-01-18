Jean Paul Gaultier’s upcoming show at Paris Fashion Week will mark his exit from designing clothes

The prolific French designer Jean Paul Gaultier is going to bid adieu to the runway after 50 illustrious years. Take a look!

A 50-year-old saga comes to an end. French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier announced his retirement from creating clothes yesterday. The maestro sent out a tweet stating that his show at Paris Fashion Week which is scheduled for the 22nd of January will be his last. The show will also mark the designer’s 50 glorious years in the fashion industry. He also assured his ardent fanatics that his line, Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture and perfumes will continue with new creative concepts. Known for his edgy and daring take on haute couture, his last show in Paris will definitely be an emotional one for all the people who have appreciated him and his work over the years.

In a telephone conversation that he posted on Twitter, he was filmed saying, “I am going to give you a scoop. This will be my last haute couture show. My last Gaultier Paris show. You have to come, you can’t miss that. I have a new concept; I’ll tell you about it later, I’ll tell you all the little secrets. But it is going to continue.” Gaultier’s five-decade-long journey has definitely left us with major highlights such as Madonna’s infamous “conical bra”, his seven-year stint as the Creative Director of Hermes and the launch of his company in 1976, just to name a few. Gaultier’s last show at Théâtre du Châtelet on the 22nd of January will mark his exit from the realm of fashion, but at least, he leaves us with the hope of a new creative venture under his brand name Gaultier Paris.

This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept. pic.twitter.com/PJCC53K4tm — Jean Paul Gaultier (@JPGaultier) January 17, 2020

The fashion prodigy who rose to fame in the 1980’s always pushed the boundaries when it came to men’s and women’s clothing. The trailblazing designer will always remain fashion’s most favourite. What are your thoughts on Jean Paul Gaultier’s retirement? Comment below and let us know.

