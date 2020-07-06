Jeans Guide: ALL the denim styles you should wear to flatter your body type

Some silhouettes look the best on certain body types and flatter every curve and grab eyeballs! Find out all the jeans you can wear based on your body type!

We’re all for body positivity and wearing what we please but let’s be real, there are certain silhouettes that look absolutely great on every body type and flatter it like it’s no one’s business. So, today, we’re here to share our knowledge on what looks the best on the following body types and what better way to start than the fashion staple - jeans.

Jeans are a classic and come in a variety of silhouettes. From baggy to skinny and cropped and ribbed, we have a variety of options to choose from. Over the years, we’ve realised what looks good on ourselves and we’re here to share this precious knowledge with you. I personally am short and have a pear-shaped body which is why I go for relaxed silhouettes that make me look taller and do not accentuate the thunder thighs. So, moving on, we have a list of body types and with silhouettes that flatter them the most! And no, we aren’t telling you to opt for these styles but these are just based on observations and styles that flatter you the most.

Apple Shaped Body

People with an apple-shaped body that is with a heavy bust and waistline and comparatively a flat butt and thin thigh should stay away from anything that accentuates the heavy top half. High-waisted denim will draw the attention on your waist and end up making your stomach look round and heavy. Opt for straight cut pants and create an illusion of curves with peplum tops and blazer jackets that cinch the upper waist.

Pear-Shaped Body

A pear-shaped body is the one with a heavy bottom half so here, you need to accentuate the slimmer parts of the body like the waist. A pear figure also means that you have a short torso which is why you need to elongate it with low rise jeans and wrap tops that cinch the waist. You can also opt for loose boyfriend jeans that sit relaxed around the hips and thighs and have a narrow cut at the hem. Make sure you do not go for extremely loose and baggy silhouettes.

PRO TIP: You can balance out the broadness at the hip with a padded shouldered jacket. Make sure to not draw attention with smaller pockets around the hips.

Hourglass Body

The hourglass shape is the one with the same size of shoulders and hips but with a cinched waist. You have weight evenly distributed across the body which is why a bootcut style jeans are perfect for you. It accentuates your curves while also adding height. You can also go for skinny jeans as it fits perfectly around the waist and hips while tapering at the end. Stay away from baggy bottoms as it will make you look bigger which you are definitely not!

Strawberry Shaped Body

If you have broad shoulders compared to the rest of the body, opt for silhouettes that stick to your shape and accentuate the curves you have. Opt for bright coloured skinny jeans that balance out the wide shoulders and in some cases, steal attention to your legs. Flared, bootcut and skinny all look good on your body type.

Banana shaped body

A banana-shaped body is rectangular in nature with very few curves. You will need jeans with a silhouette that give enhance the curves that you have. You can also create an illusion of curves with high waisted jeans and a broad belt. Bootcut jeans can be your best friend as they not only sit at your hips right but also give your the illusion of curves. As an added bonus, you can also opt for silhouettes with ruffles or detailings that can add an extended shape to the body.

