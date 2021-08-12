‘Jee Le Zaraa’ in the making: Get set for this fun road trip with an insight into Alia’s vacation wardrobe!

Did someone say road trip? You bet we did! In a recent announcement that took netizens by surprise, Farhan Akhtar is all set for his next directorial venture with ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ - touted to be an all-girls’ road trip film! Starring the power trio of , and Jonas as the leads, ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is scheduled to go on floors in 2022 - exactly 2 decades after Farhan’s iconic directorial debut ‘Dil Chahta Hai’. It truly is about time the girls took the car out!

Are you just as excited as we are to watch 'Jee Le Zaraa’? Have you also finally started planning the long-due girls’ trip with your besties after this announcement? In that case, now is the best time to take inspiration from Alia’s ace vacation style! Whether she is taking a trip with her girl gang or rewinding after hectic shooting schedules, Alia never disappoints with her sartorial picks!

As you plan your trip, your girlfriends and you must take a look inside the upcoming film’s leading lady’s vacation wardrobe, and get ready to click the best selfies with your fashionista friends! Here are 5 of our favourite looks from off-duty Alia!

Look #1 - Frolicking in white

From gorgeously flowing maxis to cute midis, skirts and tops, white has a special space reserved in Alia Bhatt’s holiday wardrobe! The best way to look and feel cool on a summer trip is to wear white, and Alia brings countryside nostalgia into the picture while posing in this ethereal white maxi dress and matching sunglasses, with a straw bag - and ice-cream of course!

Look #2 - Sheer shrugs for the win(d)!

Don’t you just love a classic, sheer shrug that catches the wind and makes you feel like a modern-day boho princess? Alia Bhatt approves too! She paired a sheer white embroidered shrug with blue denims, which is the perfect outfit for a road trip with your girlfriends - it is comfortable, easy and will make for really pretty, gram-worthy pictures!

Look #3 - Tropical and versatile

Are you and your girlfriends finally taking the long overdue trip to Goa? Take style inspiration from Alia’s tropical wardrobe as you all shop and pack for it! Here, she sports a cool, neutral-toned halter top with denim shorts which would work great for days by the ocean as well as laid back evening parties on the beach!

Look #4 - Denim-on-denim chic

When it comes to denim, which by the way is the flag bearer of road trip fashion, Alia shows us how to go all in! She brings the 90s back with her denim-on-denim retro revived outfit, and subtly plays with colour blocking to give the outfit just the right bit of dimension, visual balance and the inevitable intrigue!

Look #5 - Boho chic with kaftans

A summer road trip with your girls would be incomplete without all of you wearing kaftans together at least once! As Alia proves here, kaftans are not only perfect for watching sunsets on the beach, sharing a mojito with your friends, they are also one of the most comfortable and loose garments to keep you comfortable during long travel hours!

Did Alia’s style convince you and your girls to finally take the car out and hit the road? Let us know in the comments below what you would wear on a road trip with friends!