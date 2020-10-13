Jennifer Aniston to Angelina Jolie: 10 Backless red carpet dresses we STILL can't get over 

Giving outfits a new level of edginess and glamour, backless gowns have always been a hit on red carpets. Take a look at our favourites!

At white tie events, everything from mermaid gowns, princess silhouette gowns and outfits that ooze glamour are huge hits. But one silhouette that is all about less-is-more, is the backless gown. A huge hit among the biggest celebrities and are a favourite on almost every single red carpet. Take a look at our favourites so far!

At the MET Gala, let everybody flabbergasted when she sported a satin slip backless dress with a short train that bore crystals on it. Paired with a dainty headpiece and earrings, the actress' outfit on the red carpet was one of the most toned-down ones.

Seldom seen in colours other than black and white, Angelina Jolie picked out a simple black backless gown with a halter neck, for a red carpet event with Brad Pitt. The diva gave us a sneak peek into some of her tattoos through her outfit!

At the Golden Globe awards, Jennifer Aniston who also has a soft spot for black gowns sported a halter backless number with sequin work on top. Her outfit also featured a thigh-high slit and she pulled her hair up into a neat bun to complete her glam look.

For the American Music Awards, Selena Gomez looked ravishing in a champagne-hued satin backless dress that bore a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. With her hair styled into glossy waves, she looked like a Hollywood princess in the outfit.

The Golden Globe Awards seems like a popular place to sport backless numbers! Anne Hathaway also picked out a champagne-hued sequin outfit to sport on the red carpet that featured a backless silhouette. With her hair styled into glossy waves, the diva's look is one we are still obsessing over.

Looking no less than an award herself, Jennifer Lopez too decked up in a backless glamorous dress for the Golden Globe awards. She shone brightly in the halter-neck number with a sweeping train and her hair pulled up into a neat bun to put her back on full display.

A look that went viral for how chic and classy it was, was Rihanna's Grammy awards look. The star kept it simple in a classic black gown with a plunging neckline and a backless silhouette that put her lean body on display. RiRi's wild curls dyed blonde were styled in a messy way, giving an edgy twist to her look.

At the Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid is one who makes jaws drop every year. This red satin outfit is something we still can't get over. It hugged her slender figure and put her toned back on full display. With her hair styled into side-swept bangs and a red pout, Bella looked unstoppable!

For an awards show in India, Kriti Sanon sported a look that reminded us of Bella Hadid's! She sported a red satin backless dress with her hair styled in a poker-straight manner and a red pout to complete the glam look.

If there is one thing that Kareena Kapoor Khan loves, it is glamour. The Begum of Bollywood picked out a striking silver backless dress for a red carpet event in Australia. She pulled her hair up into a neat bun and showed off her toned back in the sparkly number.

