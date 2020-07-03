Jennifer Aniston to Angelina Jolie: ALL the times Brad Pitt dressed like his lady love

Brad Pitt is known to have changed his style based on who he was with. Take a look at how his ladies influenced his look!

Brad Pitt has been in the news not just for his films, but also his love life. The actor who recently split up with ex-wife Angelina Jolie has, like many others, evolved his look over the years. But it seems like the actor's look starkly resembled the woman he was dating at the time! Fans even pointed out that the actor's look changed with every girl he was dating, to match her look. His ex. Gwyneth Paltrow even acknowledged it in an Instagram comment that said, "Or we like to look like him, let's face it."

From Gwyneth to Angelina and Jennifer, take a look at some of the Made in Hollywood actor's twinning moments with his then girlfriends!

Angelina Jolie has been a huge fan of the sleek look and often sported it. With her hair styled in a sleek manner, Brad mimicked her look by also styling his hair in the same style, to make for a neat look with his hair away from his face, making for a clean and dapper red carpet look.

To match Angelina Jolie when she was on the red carpet with her hair left loose, Brad did the same. Both the actors even opted for similar shades for their hair - a dirty blonde, honey-streaked hair with darker roots.

Angelina Jolie was also known for her full lips that always looked like they were made to pout. A lot of the times, Brad was also photographed smouldering to match and we thought he matched her expression well, as well!

When with Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's style was all about short, golden locks that were straight, like Jen's hair. They even opted for neutral. clothing with monotone looks to compliment each other!

Seems like both Brad and Jennifer were ardent fans of long blonde, straightened hair. To match Jen's poker-straight hair Brad also grew out his hair and styled it in a super-straight manner with a side-parting to match the former Friends star. In head-to-toe black outfits, they won hearts all over!

When Brad Pitt dated Gwyneth Paltrow back in 1994. At that time, the two had identical hairdos - blonde straight locks parted in the side! Gwyneth even had the same haircut - a short pixie haircut to match Brad, at the time!

The two seemed madly in love and often mimicked each other's style! Brad and Gwyneth were spotted in light shades often with matching glasses even, looking happy as ever together.

Who do you think Brad Pitt looked the best with - Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston or Gwyneth Paltrow? Which style of his do you like the best? Comment below and let us know.

