Jennifer Aniston can't get enough of leather dresses; 4 times she SLAYED in it & showed how to style it right

The evergreen beauty, Jennifer Aniston is a lover of black leather outfits. Here 4 times she nailed the punk style in leather mini dresses. Check it out!

Jennifer Aniston is known for playing it safe when it comes to her sartorial choices. Having the magical power to make any simple outfit look far away from boring, she is definitely a fashionista just like Rachel in Friends. Here we dig into her stunning avatars in black leather dresses. Jennifer surely has a thing for leather outfits. She even picked the leather pants for Ross’s date night. Though it was a disaster for Ross, played by David Schwimmer, Jennifer and leather outfits are a match made in heaven. Here are 4 times she slayed the style.

For the Horrible Bosses movie primer, Jennifer wore an LBD in leather. She teamed her Celine mini sleeveless dress with Gucci platform heels and looked dashing as ever. Her leather dress featured a jewel neckline, pockets on each side and polished finishing. The star rounded off the look with glossy red lips, a contoured face and a messy side-parted hairdo.

The 39th Annual People's Choice Awards saw Jennifer in a pretty Christian Dior fit-and-flare leather dress that featured tiny frills and gave the star girlish vibes. She opted for dewy makeup with nude lips to look glamorous for the event. With a ring on her finger as her only jewellery, the star signed off her look with Tom Ford heels.

Sticking to the classic black palette, Jennifer stunned us yet again in a black leather dress that was one of a kind. The one-shouldered minidress from designer Brandon Maxwell featured a modern ruffle accent on the side and a figure-fitting silhouette. Jennifer elevated the luxe look with Gianvito Rossi satin strappy heels and gold Jennifer Meyer hoop earrings. Center parted hairdo and glossy pink lips perfected her style.

Proving that she is the queen of leather black dresses, Jennifer showed off her toned arms and legs in this sensuous yet simple outfit. With a high cowl neck and a tie-up belt at her waist, her leather mini dress had a bossy vibe. The star styled the look in her signature hairstyle, glossy pink lips, subtle makeup, red toenails and black heels. We absolutely loved her look.

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×