Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon to Zendaya: ALL the glamorous looks from the virtual Emmy Awards 2020

Despite the red carpet being cancelled, the hottest divas took to their social media to share their glamorous looks for the evening. Take a look at who wore what!

The Emmy Awards 2020 red carpet event was cancelled during the pandemic, but that didn't stop the hottest celebrities from going all-out and giving us a sneak peek into their virtual red carpet outfits. The show hosted by Jimmy Kimmel saw Jennifer Aniston take the stage for a short duration at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles while actors like Zendaya, Reese Witherspoon and more shared their looks on Instagram.

Take a look at some of the hottest looks of the evening for the virtual show that didn't have any audience this year.

Jennifer Aniston

For the ceremony, Jen sported her go-to look which included a black silk slip dress with a plunging neckline and a high-low hem with layers of ruffles. Jennifer completed her look with a chunky silver necklace and black strappy stilettos. Her blonde locks were styled into messy glamorous waves, completing her look.

Reese Witherspoon

Bringing in the excitement from her backyard, Reese Witherspoon also sported a simple black bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. The dress was held up with bows on both shoulders. Complete with blue sapphire earrings and a matching statement ring. Her hair was styled into clean waves and a scarlet red lip completed the Big Little Lies actor's look.

Zendaya

For the virtual show, Zendaya looked glamorous in an Armani Prive gown which featured a beaded bustier top with a plunging neckline. The outfit also came with a lavish polka-dotted skirt that was attached to the top with a clean black strip. Zendaya wore her long curly hair on top of her head in the form of a voluminous bun. Bulgari jewels, smokey eyes and a nude lip completed her look.

Regina King

The winner of an Emmy Award, Regina King kept it bold and beautiful in a bright hot pink pantsuit. that she styled with a black graphic tee. Smokey pink eyes that matched her outfit and her curly locks pulled up into a messy bun, made for quite a stunning look for the virtual event.

Catherine O'Hara

The Schitt's Creek actress looked no less than the award she took home last evening. Catherine came dressed in a black bodycon glitter dress that she accessorised with a black watch. Her blonde locks were parted to one side and styled into messy waves with a simple red lip and kohl-lined eyes completing her look.

Annie Murphy

Schitt's Creek bagged quite a few awards last evening. Annie Murphy who also stars in the show came dressed in a black pantsuit that she styled with a sheer blouse and a black bra beneath it, for the virtual award show. Murphy's hair was parted in the centre in a sleek manner and pulled back into a neat ponytail. A simple glam look and red lips made for a winning look last evening.

