Jennifer Aniston rocks her signature Friends LBD to play pool with BFF Courtney Cox 

The two Friends co-stars hung out together to play a friendly game of pool together where both Jen and Courtney channelled their inner Friends characters to play the game, with Jen even dressing the part!

It was a mini Friends reunion for two of the three leading ladies of the popular Friends sitcom. Jennifer Aniston and Courtney Cox who became friends on the show and are BFFs even off it, reconnected during the pandemic to play some pool. The duo played the game that brought out their inner and Friends characteristics well. She posted a video to her Instagram where Jen showed off her lack of pool playing skills while Courtney Cox type-A tendencies came through in full swing!

In the video, Jen also showed off her chic outfit, the iconic Little Black Dress. In the video captioned, 'Friends shouldn't let Friends play pool (when they suck)' she wore a simple black silk slip dress that bore thin, noodle straps. She accessorised this with layered gold necklaces that are the current biggest accessory trend, her aviator glasses and golden sleek hoop earrings, making for quite a fancy look for a pool party with her BFF and former cast-mate.

The two had a fun banter on Courtney's Instagram post that she reshared captioning it, "I may have had a good night but could my friend BE any cuter?" making yet another Friend reference.

Jen replied to the post saying "It's been a long time," clearly exasperated that she couldn't get any of the pool balls into the pockets.

Clearly, the ladies aren't letting the pandemic dampen their spirits and are making the most of their downtime together. The two were supposed to have filmed the Friends special episode by now with the other cast members but it has been put on hold due to the pandemic.

What are your thoughts on Jen's off-duty look? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Taylor Swift: 6 Times celebrities wore serpent accessories to make a bold statement

Credits :Gettyimages

Share your comment ×