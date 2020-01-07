Jennifer Aniston’s Dior outfit at Golden Globes 2020 took over 200 hours to make

Jennifer Aniston graced the 77th Golden Globes Awards 2020 on January 5th, 2020. The award show was held at The Beverly Hotel and saw the who’s who from the Hollywood industry attending the event.

Yesterday the who’s who from the glamour and entertainment industry turned up for the 77th Golden Globes Awards. The prestigious award show honors the artists in the film and television fraternity for their contribution in the year gone by. The show was held on 5th January, 2020 at The Beverly Hotel, Los Angeles, California. From Taylor Swift, Scarlett Johansson, and Nick Jonas to Brad Pitt to Leonardo DiCaprio to name a few were actors who graced the event.

One of the most talked about red carpet looks was of our very own, Jennifer Aniston. The FRIENDS star opted for a jet black gown by French luxury house, Dior. Her look included a strapless gown which was cinched at the waist bringing definition to her body. The tube corset was attached to a flared floor sweeping skirt with a short train. The stunner styled her look with side parted brushed open hair, soft eyes, a nude glossy lip and strings of diamonds in her neck. We love this simple yet classic look and think that Jen pulled it off well.

Jennifer's Dior dress was created by its creative director, Maria Grazia Chiuri and was custom made for the actress at their Parisian atelier. The dress was made up of about 25 meters of wool silk crepe and was created over a span of 200 hours of craftsmanship by three three of Dior's expert seamstresses. The seamstresses are called, "petites mains" which means small hands.

What do you think of Jennifer Aniston's look? Comment below and let us know.

