Jennifer Aniston’s THESE iconic fashion moments over the years will make you nostalgic

From little black dresses to huge taffeta loaded ball gowns, we trace down the star’s most iconic fashion moments over the years. Take a look!

Jennifer Aniston skyrocketed to success after she bagged the role of Rachel Green in the American sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S. and she has managed to be ‘America’s sweetheart’ ever since. Every time we drop the topic of 90’s style, Rachel Green is the first name that rolls off our tongue. Aside from being a comedic genius and an early glimpse for us in pop culture feminism, Green’s wardrobe was every girl’s dream back in the 90’s. A pleated tartan mini-skirt, a bodycon gingham check dress, baggy blue jeans, a baseball cap, plaid pants and a dungaree are just a few closet essentials we would like to steal from Rachel.

Now hold that thought, Rachel Green wasn’t the only fashion icon back then. Jennifer Aniston who played the character too had a strong fashion game back in the 90’s. It would be a crime to talk about fashion back then and not mention the ‘Cake’ star. We have been reminiscing over 90’s fashion for quite a time now because of its uber-minimalistic vibe which still influences fashion. Baggy pants, baby tees, slip dresses, strappy sandals, you name it and chances are Jennifer Aniston has worn the trend first and better. Today on her 51st birthday, we take a look at some iconic outfits that Jennifer Aniston has walked out in.

Cargo pants and flip flops

We don’t blame you Brad, Jennifer is nailing street style with this look. A ribbed tank top, cargo pants, flip flops and a fanny pack, she wore every trend we write about so extensively now, almost 20 years ago. This street style inspiration is a perfect amalgamation of nostalgia and modernism. Throw in a pair of vintage shades and you are good to go!

The strappy LBD

Making LBDs cool before they were even a thing. Although this look screams 90’s, a slinky black LBD and barely there sandals are still relevant today. The look is super minimalistic and can be a perfect desk to dinner outfit. A messily done hairdo and dainty earrings might do the trick to elevate a simple black dress and you’ll be walking out of the door in a few minutes.

Florals and straight fit pants

Back in 2002, we didn’t expect Jennifer Aniston to pull off a risky look like this one but she totally nailed it. For NBC’s 75th Anniversary, she opted for a pair of black straight fit pants and paired it with a long, strappy floral top. Aniston completed her look with a pair of black heels and her iconic blonde locks.

Evening gown and choker

At the 2002 Emmys, Jennifer Aniston bagged her very first award for her character Rachel Green. For the event, she opted for a chiffon blush pink gown and a choker of the same tint. The gown had a plunging neckline and was ruffled at the hem. Jennifer paired her embellished gown with a fabric blush pink choker. For her glam look, she wore minimal makeup and opted for tousled wavy locks.

Thigh-high slit gowns

After the blush pink number, Jennifer Aniston was seen pulling off some cheeky gowns on the red carpet. At the 2010 Golden Globes, the ‘We Are The Millers’ actress opted for a black one shoulder gown which featured a sleek thigh-high slit. She paired her gown with black strappy heels and fine cut diamond bracelets. She finished off her look with effortless locks and a nude lip tint.

Huge ball gowns

There is absolutely no denying that Aniston’s red Valentino gown at the 2013 Oscars was an iconic red carpet look. The off-shoulder taffeta loaded gown took the form of a huge umbrella down her waist. To complete her look Jennifer opted for clear fine-cut diamond bracelets and dainty earrings.

Which iconic look of Jennifer Aniston is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

