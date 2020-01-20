Jennifer Aniston takes us back to the ‘90s in a slip dress at the SAG Awards before reuniting with Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston’s white dress at the SAG Awards takes us back to the ‘90s and honestly, it is the best thing ever! Check it out

The Friends star, Jennifer Aniston has been a style icon for decades. The award season is upon us which means we are all geared up to see some of the most stunning looks from the actress.

Jen has always been a great advocate of the little black dress and there’s no denying that! The actress has a very classic style and always sticks to her stunning black wardrobe. However, yesterday, the actress made sure to relive the ‘90s in a gorgeous white satin gown from the archives of Dior. The dress by John Galliano for Christian Dior perfectly hug her figure while showing off her stunning curves.

Jen styled the look by keeping her blond locks open as they gracefully brushed her shoulders. She then accessorised the look with long chandelier earrings by Fred Leighton. The actress looked exceptionally perky as she received the award for the Best Actor in a Drama Series for The Morning Show.

The dress was clearly taking is back to the ‘90s because of its sheer simplicity and fall of the fabric.

We were literally stunned in the best possible as the ivory silk gown could literally pass on like a wedding dress, don’t you think so? What are your thoughts about her red carpet look? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :GETTY IMAGES

