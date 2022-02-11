Jennifer Aniston's hairstyles are to die for: 6 Times the actress showed us how to style medium length hair

After bagging the role of Rachel Green in the iconic television show Friends, Jennifer Aniston skyrocketed to fame. Since then, we've seen her in some of the most iconic Romantic Comedies including Just Go With It, Marley and Me, The Bounty Hunter and more films on the big screen. The '90s star soon became America's sweetheart. But it wasn't just Jen's on-screen presence that left fans awestruck. Her fashion sense as well as her different hairstyles swept beauty enthusiasts and fashion experts away.

While much has been talked about both her fashion and hair, on the occasion of the Morning Show actress' birthday, we take a walk down memory lane and take inspiration from her on how to style basic medium-length hair to make a mark.

When she walked the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards, Jen struck a pose in a classic black gown but it was her hair that was the talk of the town. Her golden hair was styled into easy waves with short side-swept bangs framing her oval face well. This look was all about the gloss and texture.

The actress who even took home an Emmy award for her role in Friends did something different with her hair for the red carpet. She styled her glossy blonde locks into messy side-parted curls to give her hair lots of volume. For someone who barely experimented with makeup, this was a big step for Jen!

At the Vanity Fair party, the actress who is shooting Murder Mystery 2 with Adam Sandler, rocked another unusual hairdo. While her glossy blonde locks were styled in a sleek manner, a small part of it was braided and pulled her hair away from her face, giving us a clear look at her glamorous makeup. We love how the actress took the trendy look to the red carpet!

When Jen got hazel brown highlights, it suited her well and highlighted her features too. A fan of sleek and straight hair, Aniston's go-to hairstyle has been the poker-straight hairdo. She styled her freshly dyed hair in a side-parted poker-straight manner with lots of gloss for an eye-catching look.

To deal with bad hair days, even the 53-year-old actress pulls her hair back into a sleek ponytail. With a few face-framing tendrils left free, this makes for a sleek and sophisticated hairstyle for hair of any length.

If you're too comfortable with a particular hairstyle parting, experts suggest you keep switching it up to different sides so that the hair doesn't get flat. Jen follows this as well. For someone who is comfortable with her side part with most of her hair pulled to the right side, she does occasionally switch it up and go for a centre-parting. Case in point, at the Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, she sported a centre-parted sleek poker-straight hairdo with textured highlights.

Which one of Jennifer Aniston's hairstyles is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

