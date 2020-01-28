Jennifer Aniston's Rachel Green to Meghan Markle's Rachel Zane: Tips the most stylish TV characters swear by

Sometimes, the most inspiring style icons are fictional characters. Check out their go-to style tips.

Very often, we come across well-dressed people and characters on screen. But wanting to raid a character's closet? That is extremely rare. Nonetheless, once in a while, we come across characters that leave a mark on us. Characters whose closets we would kill to raid or even just pick out one piece of clothing or one statement accessory. Each character also had a definitive way of dressing and accessorising, enhancing their appearance. Check them out!

Rachel Green - Jennifer Aniston: Always go with classic pieces

Rachel gave is multiple looks season after season. But if there is one thing to take away from her, it was her love for trends. She seamlessly went from athleisure to schoolgirl style with her miniskirts and thigh-high socks to classy formal outfits when she needed to look work appropriate. At the end of the day, Rachel swore by classic trends that never go out of style. Classic white tees, plaid prints, slip dresses, mom jeans and more were some of Rachel's staples.

Serena Van Der Woodsen - Blake Lively: Mix trendy with vintage

Serena's style is the perfect example of boho chic with an edgy, rocker look. Her looks are heavily inspired by Kate Moss as she was seen mixing a lot of trendy pieces with vintage ones, making for looks that are easily available in less!

Blair Waldorf - Leighton Meester: Accessorising is key

Blair's style was all about being preppy and polished while adding a touch of classy. Her outfits were always flawless like she had been dressed up by a luxury fashion house and never had a hair out of place. Her go-to style was layering and rocking a headpiece. From classy colourful coats to hats, Blair rocked it all and looked like she belonged at the upper-east side.

Rachel Zane - Meghan Markle: Pencil skirts exude power

Rachel's work wardrobe was to die for! It was all about elegance, chic and the right way to power-dress and make a statement at work. Signature pencil skirts, well-fitted shirts, and blouses tucked in and pencil heels were Zane's staple outfits on Suits. In the outfits, Meghan looked extremely elegant as she wore pieces that flattered her hourglass figure and skin tone.

Olivia Pope - Kerry Washington: Shades of basic colours always look chic

One of the best-dressed on television, Olivia's style seems almost unattainable but is all about keeping it to the bare minimum. Her colour options were all about whites, greys, or black, based on her mood. Her style was all about sophistication without taking away from her face which bore clean makeup and a soft look.

Carrie Bradshaw - Sarah Jessica Parker: Always be open to experimenting with different looks

Along with with her writing, Carrie's outfits also became extremely relatable and something every girl pined for. From her vast collection of shoes to her flowy skirts, summer dresses, Carrie knew how to keep it minimal but look sultry at the same time. She was constantly experimenting with her style and pushing the borders to try something new.

Jane Villanueva - Gina Rodriguez: Comfortable clothes make for the perfect girl-next-door look

Relatable, casual and easy-breezy with a love for all things girly and floral, was Jane's style. Her wardrobe was very girl-next-door and reflected her character, which was practical, comfortable and easy while looking effortlessly cute. Basic voluminous curls colourful tops and loads of denim were also her go-to outfits.

Naomi Clark - AnnaLynne McCord: Nothing does justice the way well-tailored pieces do

With Britney's confidence, Naomi from 90210, was always impeccably dressed. Her style was about well-tailored pieces that always fit her well, hugged her curves and showed just the right amount of skin that ensured she looked classy rather than trashy. Naomi certainly looked like she belonged in Beverly Hills with her hair, makeup and clothes always on point. The diva always ensured she had her luxury bags and stiletto heels on her to amp up the glam.

Who according to you was your most stylish television character? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More