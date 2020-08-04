  • facebook
Jennifer in Friends to Genelia in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na: 7 ICONIC on screen hairstyles that need a comeback

Some favourite pop culture moments were born out of fabulous hair. Take a look at the iconic hairstyles we can't get over and relish even today!
Messy buns to bangs to curls that can't be undone, hairstyles manage to make a character who she is. The look goes down in history and is often recreated by the future 'it' girls in the decades to come. From Hollywood to Bollywood, there are some iconic hairstyles that we have all grown up watching and managed to recreate in our own ways. And if you're as nostalgic as we are, then you will surely enjoy this trip down memory lane, in the form of hairstyles we would totally still wear today and need a comeback!

Rachel Green's layers from Friends 
A hairstyle that is loved even today and has been attempted to be recreated, has to be Rachel's look from the iconic television show. Her layers defined her look, framed her face well and could be worn up in a ponytail, messy bun or even dressed down into glossy locks. 

Aditi's curly hair and tic-tac clips from Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
The made a safe space for itself in all hour hearts. Apart from Jai and Aditi's relationship, Aditi's messy look also made waves! Girls and women started sporting the tic-tac clip in colourful shades to make for a fun, playful retro look much like Genelia D'Souza did. 

Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction
Paving the way for what is today considered as one of the chicest haircuts ever, Uma Thurman's bangs and inward styled sleek black hair is one of the greatest hair moments on screen. 

Neha in Dostana 
Priyanka Chopra's saree might have stolen the show, but it was her hair that did all the talking through the film. Her voluminous face-framing layers with loads of gloss looked absolutely glamorous! 

Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 
A look that every child wanted, was short, cropped hair with bangs. This haircut became so popular, that salons began calling it the 'Anjali haircut' back when the film was released! 

Avril Lavigne in Girlfriend
While this doesn't exactly count as on-screen, Avril Lavigne's bright pink streaks made quite a lot of heads turn. She paved the way for the punk/rock look in women with her dark eyeliner and bright pink streaks on otherwise poker-straight golden locks. 

Britney Spears in Hit Me Baby One More Time 
Need we say anything about this look? Britney continues to take the cake with this look - her hair styled into two braids and bangs styled messily across her forehead. A look that goes down in history!

What are your most favourite iconic looks? Comment below and let us know. 

getty images youtube

