Jennifer Lawrence goes old school while Cara Delevingne suits up for the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week

Jennifer Lawrence and Cara Delevingne take fashion matters into their own hands as they attend the Dior Show at the Paris Fashion Week. Check it out

Paris Fashion Week is going on in full swing and while we’ve been stuck to our screen to see the best of what the couture brands have to offer, it’s the front row that has our attention. Today, the Dior showcased their Haute Couture Autumn-Winter 2021-2022 Collection at Paris Fashion Week and actress Jennifer Lawrence and British model Cara Delevingne put their fashionable foot forward.

Jennifer opted for the old school vibes as she picked out a cropped maxi by the French Luxury company. The white creation was an easy one with mini polka dots all over. The collared dress was then cinched at the waist with a monogrammed gold buckled belt while the rest of the dress flared out in an A-line silhouette. She then kept things classic with a pair of black pointy pumps while a pair of black sunglasses covered her face. Cascading blond locks rounded off her look.

Cara on the other hand suited up for the show in a navy blue pantsuit. She ditched her coat for a vest that was layered with a jacket cut out of the same cloth. A pair of baggy flared pants was her choice for the evening while a pair of nude pointy pumps peeked through. She pulled her hair back in a sleek ponytail while her glam was confined to neutral tones.

What are your thoughts about their look? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Selena Gomez proved satin dresses were made to ease the blues and get us ready to rock all parties

Credits :getty images

Share your comment ×