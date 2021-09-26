Jennifer Lopez in a black jumpsuit showed us how to SPARKLE this season

We're wondering if Jennifer Lopez has a Ph.D. in serving some iconic looks. Yesterday, we witnessed yet another glamorous proof when we saw her perform on stage at the Global Citizen Live 2021 event. Her voice wasn't the only best thing we loved, another upside was her stunning one-piece outfit. Read for details!

It hasn’t been a month yet since the 52-year-old starlet delivered a sensuous show in a Ralph Lauren thigh-high slit gown at Met Gala. As seen yesterday, Jennifer looked radiant in a black jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline. The sleeveless ensemble bore patterns all of which glistened in gold embroidery. While the bodice was all lit up, the waist too had the shimmery embellishments designed pretty and looked supremely stunning. She proved to be a diva for the uncountable time in this body-hugging number which the singer and actress teamed with knee-length black boots which also came with black studs stuck on the pair. The babe mode is always on for this celeb who has learned to always make winning style statements. Look at how fit she looks, just JLo things for you!

Jennifer let her tresses open which cascaded down so beautifully. She looked every bit the gorgeous queen with the makeup that sat on her skin from glossy lips, cheeks so pink, eyes shining bright, tightened eyes, and perfectly groomed eyebrows. She didn’t go with heavy jewellery and locked the overall look with studded earrings.

What are your thoughts about this look? Let us know in the comments below.

