Jennifer Lopez, Deepika Padukone to Zendaya: 5 times celebs showed us how to style leather and lace together

An unusual yet interesting combination, leather and lace have a way of looking fantastic together. Take a look at how your favourite celebrities rocked the look.

Lace has a way of looking sexy when styled well. Leather on the other hand has the ability to turn the look giving off a badass rocker/chic vibe. If you thought the two can't go together, you are wrong!

The combination of leather and lace is edgy, has a boho feel to it and gives off a '70's grunge vibe. Here's how the hottest celebs have been incorporating this into their wardrobe.

Jennifer Lopez

For a red carpet event, JLo raised the temperatures in a black bodycon dress. It came with a lace bodice from waist-up and a figure-hugging leather skirt. Black pumps with silver embellishments, blow-dried hair and glossy red lips completed her look.

Zendaya

For the Marc Jacobs fashion show, Zendaya showed up in an unusual and edgy look. She picked out a black satin slip dress with a detailed lace hem. The Euphoria actress wore this over pantyhose and topped this off with a leather trench coat. A pair of black stiletto boots completed her look.



Giving us a stylish boho and airport look. Deepika Padukone picked out a brown and black maxi dress with lace detail on her chest. She did layering right and topped it off with a black leather jacket and matching leather boots.

Ananya Panday

The millennial star also opted for the grunge look and balanced out both, leather and lace perfectly well. She picked out a sheer lace top and styled it with a black bralette. The top was tucked neatly into a pair of leather high-waisted pants and black strappy stilettos topped off her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

We're yet to find a trend that Bebo hasn't pulled off well. The actor picked out a burgundy lace sheer blouse and styled a black slip beneath it. A black leather pencil skirt was all she needed to complete this minimal yet chic look.

Who according to you styled leather and lace the best? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Alia, Katrina Kaif to Kiara Advani: Celebs who FLOORED us in creations by Designer of the week: Anushree Reddy

Share your comment ×