Jennifer Lopez dolls up in Giambattista Valli's white mini lace dress for Marry Me's premiere: Yay or Nay?

It's 2022 and with a renewed hope, we're all in for dressing and fixing the fashion blunders we may have consciously committed the past two years. As parties and dates see no pause again (hopefully), there's a mini dress we wish to display to your eyes. Nothing as spectacular and effortless as a dress to help you get hold of glamour we believe and here's the inspiration that dropped by just in time. We're as ready with details as you are for compliments.

Jennifer Lopez had her fans on their toes waiting for the gala release of Marry Me. And, finally, with the premiere of her movie that took place last night in Los Angeles, she gave another chance for the world to be blown away by her outfit. She dolled up, proving it's never too late to look pretty. Fashion stylist Rob Zangardi put her red carpet look together with Giambattista Valli's white dress from the Italian designer's 'Love' collection. Are you now more than ever ready to say goodbye to a red dress? Her mini attire was magic of white lace embroidery that designed ultra-beautiful floral patterns. The semi-sheer aesthetic has our vote, looks chic, elegant, and pristine. We also love how the flare-like skirt makes for a cute look.

They say once a diva, forever one, and her accessory game proves this to be right. The 52-year-old was all smiles as she stood close to Ben Affleck, she glowed and so did her gold clutch with white flowers. Her look was neatly wrapped up with mini rose-shaped earrings, gold shimmery pointed-toe criss-cross strappy heels from Jimmy Choo. Ah, that feathery pom pom detail. So adorable! JLo's middle-parted hair remained free and her skin saw all the shine. Glossy lips, black eyeliner, and eyeshadow are simply perfect!

