Jennifer Lopez goes seamlessly from a plunging neckline in black to a high neck dripping in silver

The singer/songwriter looked absolutely breath-taking in both the outfits. Check them out!

Jennifer Lopez is one actress who knows how to make a statement. Whether at the red carpet of a high-profile event, for interviews, press conferences and more, the Latina not just made headlines at the Super Bowl, but post the event too. She headed out to attend the Tom Ford fashion show with other celebrity guests including Kylie Jenner and watched supermodels like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid strut the runway.

For the event, JLo made an appearance alongside beau Alex Rodriguez an stole the spotlight in a classic LBD with a plunging neckline. The cocktail dress by the designer came with cap sleeves and a deep, plunging neckline and was finished off with a peplum waist. It was cropped high, just below her knees. To accessorise, Lopez picked out a dazzling diamond choker necklace and paired it with matching glittering sandals. Her thick locks were pulled up into a sleek bun to make for a chic yet daring look.

For her second look, Lopez made her way to the Independent Film Awards and walked the red carpet in Valentino. For the event at which she was awarded best supporting actress, Lopez donned a dazzling silver high-neck, full-sleeve top that she tucked neatly into a floor-length fuchsia, Jimmy Choo skirt that featured a metallic silver belt and pleats at her waist. She carried a matching bedazzled fuchsia clutch and completed her look with diamond rose-shaped earrings. Her hair for this event, was styled in a poker-straight manner and parted in the centre. Metallic violet eyeshadow, loads of mascara and glossy, neutral lips completed her look.

We absolutely love both of Lopez's looks and thought she carried them off quite seamlessly. What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Getty Images

