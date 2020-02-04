Jennifer Lopez to Lady Gaga: We recall all the best looks from the 2019 Academy Awards

A major fashion flashback to all the best dressed celebs on the red carpet of the 2019 Oscars. Browse through!

The awards season will officially come to an end with the 2020 Academy Awards. The biggest show of the year usually attracts the best people in the business in their best outfits. From classic Hollywood glamour, including long hemlines, puffy gowns, opera gloves to daring designs straight off the runway, all the attendees make quite an entrance at the Oscars. With the 2020 Academy Awards right around the corner, we thought of taking a walk down the memory lane and reminiscing over the best looks at the 2019 Oscars.

Revisiting the Oscars 2019, where Lady Gaga opted for a black Audrey Hepburn inspired gown to accept her first ever Academy Award for ‘Shallow’. Pink seemed to be a celeb favourite back then with stars like Gemma Chan, Jason Momoa and Kacey Musgraves sporting the springtime shade on the red carpet. And the never-so-subtle Billy Porter owned the red carpet last year in a black velvety tuxedo gown. We have curated a detailed list of all the best dressed celebs at the 2019 Academy Awards.

Jennifer Lopez

The Ain’t Your Mama singer and her partner Alex Rodriguez cut a clean figure at last year’s Academy Awards. JLo opted for a stunning silver floor length gown by Tom Ford. The gown was overall embellished with mirror-like shards. She side swept her sleek blonde locks and wore neutral makeup. She also opted for a silver swanky arm candy.

Lady Gaga

The Born This Way singer parted ways with her eccentric fashion choices for the 2019 Academy Awards. She showed up in a Audrey Hepburn inspired look in a black taffeta gown by Alexander McQueen. She paired her gown with faux leather opera gloves and fine cut diamond jewellery by Tiffany and Co. She topped off her classy look with a sculpted hairdo.

Emma Stone

The look that made people hungry for their breakfast with people comparing her dress with burnt toast and honey! Emma Stone walked the red carpet solo last year in a honeycomb-esque floor length gown by Louis Vuitton. The dress had a beige background with brown sequins all over it and statement sleeves. She kept her skin bare and side parted her dark brown locks.

Allison Janney

The Oscar winning actress literally owned the red carpet at the 2019 Academy Awards. She emerged in a velvety black gown by Pamella Roland. The gown featured a plunging neckline and a monochromatic sash at the waist. She completed her all black look with a fine cut diamond necklace by Chopard and a black arm candy by Roger Vivier.

Brie Larson

Shine bright like Brie Larson! At the 2019 Oscars red carpet, the Room star opted for a chainmail Celine silver gown. The gown had a roll up neckline and a thigh high slit. She paired her gown with silver strappy stilettos and a fine cut diamond bracelet. She styled her platinum lob in loose waves and topped off her look.

Charlize Theron

The ‘Tully’ star showed off her freshly cut brunette bob at the 2019 Oscars. She opted for a powder blue couture dress by Dior. The straight cut dress had a plunging neckline at the back and a slight puff on the shoulders. She completed her look with a layered diamond necklace and a pair of emerald earrings.

Billy Porter

Last but definitely not the least. The one and only Billy Porter unapologetically stepped on the red carpet in a velvety black gown by Christian Siriano. A play on femininity and masculinity, the gown broke the red carpet dress code and was boundary-pushing in all the right ways. The dress comprised of a tuxedo overtop and fully-skirted strapless gown.

We hope the 2020 Academy Award red carpet one ups last year’s eclectic fashion display. And oh boy are we desperately waiting for that! Which celeb from last year’s Oscars was best dressed according to you? Comment below and let us know.

