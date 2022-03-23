Jennifer Lopez looked age-defying in three EDGY outfits at the iHeartRadio Music awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards took place on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California. The highlight of the event was Jennifer Lopez who not only walked the red carpet but also performed at the awards show and even took home an award of her own, while beau Ben Affleck cheered on for her as she won the Icon Award.

On the red carpet, the Latina singer turned actress sported a co=ordinated set in a brilliant emerald green shade. Her Roberto Cavalli number featured a bustier-style bandeau crop top paired with matching emerald green velvet flared pants. Over this, the 51-year-old diva sported a polka dot and emerald overcoat as she struck a pose on the red carpet. Her centre-parted hair was styled into voluminous waves while defined eyes and nude lips completed her glam red carpet look.

To accept her award, JLo changed into a sheer khaki hued gown from Stephanie Roland's shelves. The Icon Award winner sported a matching bodysuit beneath her sheer gown which also featured a plunging neckline. A brooch closure at her waist completed the one-shoulder flowy outfit that reminded us of her iconic green Versace outfit!

For her performance on stage, the Marry You actress slipped into a black halter-neck jumpsuit that was held together with buckles. The black crop top was linked to the asymmetrical pants while a pair of shimmery boots and arm warmers completed the diva's look for her performance on stage.

