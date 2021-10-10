Jennifer Lopez looks like a shimmer queen in a GLAM Herve Leger co ord set: Yay or Nay?

We are all familiar with Jennifer Lopez and her career success. With that, she has an amazing fashion style, and we can't get enough of her. Whether it be her movies, Met Gala, or any other function, she always slays with her looks. JLo is a sensation and an inspiration for all the girls out there.

Recently, JLo attended a movie premiere with her boyfriend Ben Affleck. She walked the red carpet looking every bit glam and we couldn’t take our eyes off her. The 52-year-old Hustlers actress looks all young and in love with her latest look. Last seen at the Met Gala 2021, she killed it with her unique style. Once again, she is back to amaze us.

Jennifer donned a pretty shimmer golden brown co-ord set by Herve Leger. The cut-out crop top featured a high neck and full sleeves paired with a matching bodycon skirt with thigh-high slit flaunting her toned legs. The bodycon set accentuated her curves, and she looked ravishing in it. To pair with her outfit, the actress wore Femme LA Luce Minimale tie-up heels in a brown shimmer shade.

She carried an alligator print Tom Ford clutch bag in brown tone. JLo accessorised her outfit with statement golden earrings and chunky rings. Her long caramel toned hair was half-tied into a ponytail and the rest falling down her back. Her makeup with brown eyeshadow, bronzed face, and brown lips matched her whole look.

Jennifer Lopez looked fabulous with her whole attire and we were awe-inspired. What do you think? Yay or Nay?

