Jennifer Lopez makes a HUGE new fashion announcement; Adds shoes to her kitty of collections 

Jennifer Lopez is an actor, musician, songwriter mother and now designer! It seems like the diva just can't stop adding things to her resume. The 50-year-old who received rave reviews about her half-time show at the Super Bowl where she performed with Shakira, took to her Instagram where she made a huge announcement.

JLo shared a black and white picture of herself on her Instagram where she is seen sporting a two-piece leopard printed outfit with matching strappy pumps. Her hair was pulled back into a slick high ponytail. The caption of her picture revealed the diva's announcement. "I'm so excited to announce the launch of JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ, my new footwear collection designed by me, and sold only at @DSW."

Clearly, Lopez is only further cementing her place in the fashion industry! According to Page Six News, the first batch will debut in Spring 2020 and even include handbags designed by Jennifer Lopez! In a press release, JLO revealed that she has many facets to her career and this collection, "represents three cities that have become such an important part of who I am: New York, Los Angeles and Miami."

From the downtown street style that represents New York, includes Old Hollywood glamour and the vibrance of Miami in it. The diva hopes that like her, others too can find multiple sides of themselves in this collection which will include everything from sky-high heels, ankle boots and even sneakers.

