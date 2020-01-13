Jennifer Lopez plays it safe in Georges Hobeika while Zendaya experiments with Tom Ford; Check them out

The actresses were present at the Critics' Choice Awards last evening where they strutted the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez has been ensuring that she remains the talk of the town this awards season. The actress has been giving us some daring and splendid looks lately. At the Golden Globe awards, she picked out a Christmas-inspired dress for which she was heavily criticised.

Playing it safe this time around, the actress attended the Critics Choice Awards in a cream gown that was dripping with diamonds! The Hustlers actress picked a Georges Hobeika backless gown that had a row of studded diamonds on it. She accessorised with diamond-studded earrings a diamond cuff and ring to go with her look. She pulled her hair back into a half-up ponytail that was styled into cascading waves.

She kept her glam to a minimum as well with a flawless base, loads of foundation and concealer, rosy red cheeks and glossy lips. Heavy mascara-laden eyes completed her look.

Zendaya was also present at the awards show. As always, she left everybody speechless with her hot pink look by Tom Ford. The look comprised of a fuchsia top with a mock neck, that looked like a piece of armor on her. As a counter look, she paired this with a breezy skirt in the same shade. She completed her pink-on-pink outfit with makeup that matched her look. Soft pink eyeshadow over a flawless base, glossy neutral lips and loads of mascara completed her look.

Zendaya also went bold with her hair for the event. She styled it into long braids that went past her waist and she whipped it around, adding for a dramatic effect on the red carpet.

While we love both the stars's looks, we couldn't help but think JLo played it quite safe with her dress and makeup. Zendaya, on the other hand, shut people down with one of the boldest and most experimental looks.

What are your thoughts? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty: follow @Pinkvillafashion

Credits :getty images

Read More