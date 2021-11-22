Jennifer Lopez resembles an enchanting princess as she STUNS in Dolce & Gabbana at AMAs 2021: Yay or Nay?

Fashion never takes a break and does it ever stop giving reasons for one to stay lit? We're leaning super flat with dresses that ooze above-average elegance and could you think of anything except for a tulle dress to work it out for you? Here's a 100 star-worthy ensemble we stumbled upon for good yesterday. Sending many credits to The American Music Awards 2021 that had Jennifer Lynn Lopez dolled up in a midi dress.

Age is never the barrier when you have a passion that drives your heart and the indomitable spirit that lies within you. The 52-year-old is the living example who often proves this to us all. It’s obvious that she’s counting days to February for the release of her upcoming movie, Marry me. While the trailer of the same is busy soothing eyes of many, she let us revel in the glory of how beautiful a song On My Way from the rom-com sounds like.

We being fashion obsessives, we had to play our part of looking at her outfit and how stellar she looked. Hence proved, there isn't a thing that J.Lo cannot do. She looked gorgeous dressed in Dolce & Gabbana. The ever-famous singer was styled by Mariel Haenn in a tulle beige dress. This sweetheart neckline number came with a balconette bustier and had satin straps hooked to it. From the waist which was wrapped up opulently with matching satin fabric, it opened into layers of tulle which brought the princess touch to the ensemble.

Just when we thought this could also work as a great outfit for wedding guests, Jennifer’s dramatic-looking veil brought with it some spectacular aesthetic that brides-to-be could use this season. This hair accessory was adorned with embellishments and opened into a full-bloom flower. Keeping her night’s overall look supremely fabulous was her lace-up boots from Pleaser. Did you know Emilia Clarke wore a similar dress in 2019 from the same Italian fashion house but in red for the Time 100 event? Her look was signed off with her hair tied up and skin that glows as always. What a beauty!

Is this a YAY or NAY for you? Let us know in the comments below.

