Jennifer Lopez rocked a sea green plaid outfit in NYC with Ben Affleck & looked straight out of a Rom Com

There is no stopping Bennifer 2.0! The 52-year old was spotted looking her ultimate best while taking a walk on the streets of New York City with Ben Affleck, a day after her performance at the Global Citizen live festival, where she revealed that she had love on her brain! For the outing, JLo picked a plaid green ensemble and the 49-year-old was dressed in head-to-toe black.

The duo had a PDA-packed evening as they locked lips in Madison Square Park where they were taking a stroll. Ben and Jen looked like they were straight out of a romantic comedy film as they walked hand-in-hand. The Hustlers star picked out a seafoam green maxi coat in a plaid pattern. She wore this over a matching wrap plaid dress secured with a tie. Her look was complete with her blonde-brown locks styled in a centre-parted manner, tinted sunglasses and large, gold hoop earrings. A statement chain-link necklace with gold coin lockets, manicured nails and olive green pumps completed the diva's look.

Affleck on the other hand was dressed down in a blue shirt, jeans, a blazer and black boots as he was snapped mid-conversation with the diva in the Big Apple.

This is the second time the couple was spotted together over the weekend. After her Global Citizen Live concert, JLo changed from her glamorous outfit to a more casual one in a simple white tee with her initials in glitter over a portrait of her image. She wore the oversized tee over a pair of distressed baggy jeans and silver stilettos while Ben kept it stylish in a black shirt and jeans, topped off with a blue blazer.

What are your thoughts on JLo and Ben's most recent looks? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor, Alia to Priyanka Chopra: When Designer of the week Masaba Gupta was on EVERY celeb's radar