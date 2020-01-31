Jennifer Lopez’s crystal Jimmy Choo’s at the Super Bowl add the perfect amount of sparkle to an all white look

Jennifer Lopez eloquently goes head-to-toe white and adds that much-needed sparkle with crystal-encrusted Jimmy Choo’s for NFL’s press conference in Miami. Take a look!

For the 54th NFL’s press conference in Miami today, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez came together to give away a whiff of what we should be expecting from their 12-minute long performance. This will be the first time in the history of the NFL's halftime extravaganza that two Latina superstars will be sharing the stage for a power-packed performance. Before them, Gloria Estefan was the only Latina who made headlines for her performance at the Super Bowl. While talking to reporters from all around the world, Jennifer and Shakira said that they see the performance as an opportunity to convey a message of strength for the Latin community and women. They will also pay tribute to the late NBA star, Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna who recently lost their lives in a devastating helicopter crash.

For the press conference, Jennifer Lopez opted for a pristine all-white look complete with sparkling shoes. She teamed her white bustier top with matching high waisted trousers. The matching separates perfectly highlighted her toned midriff. The Hustlers star wore a pair of white Jimmy Choo Talika pumps with a crystal chain detailing. For her glam, she wore neutral makeup and side-parted her sleek blonde locks. The Ain’t Your Mama singer topped off her immaculate look with a pair of diamond-encrusted hoops and a fine cut diamond bracelet.

What do you think about Jennifer Lopez’s all-white look? Comment below and let us know.

