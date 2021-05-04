Jennifer Lopez sets the stage on FIRE in three different outfits at the Vax Live concert

After her separation announcement, JLo made her way back to the stage putting forth four different and very bold looks. Check it out!

It was an eventful night for the Hollywood industry on Sunday. Actors, musicians and more made their way to the Global Citizen's Vax Live: Concert to Reunite the World in California. One of the prestigious guests that put forth quite a performance was ace singer, songwriter and actor Jennifer Lopez who recently split from beau Alex Rodriguez.

At the show, JLo sported not one but four different costumes!

On the red carpet, Lopez looked divine in a classic white jumpsuit by Elie Saab. Her outfit from the luxury fashion house's ready to wear Fall/Winter 2021-22 collection featured a stunning sparkly and sheer blouse with a plunging v-neckline and exaggerated sleeves. High-waisted classic white flared pants and a white belt that held her outfit together made for a stunning look. A simple diamond necklace and matching bracelets made for additional accessories.

Glittery smokey eyes, her long locks styled into perfect, glossy waves and glossy nude lips completed her look.

For her performance on stage, JLo stepped out of her classy outfit and into a vibrant colour-blocked bodysuit with hues of neon yellow, purple, pink and green. A black belt, matching choker and knee-length black boots ensured she looked fierce on stage. Lopez pulled her hair up into a sleek ponytail while her makeup was darker with smokey eyes lots of contour and brown lipstick.

From this, JLo picked out yet another fierce look in a lemon yellow mini dress with strategic cut-outs. The one-shoulder number bore a dramatic pointy sleeve, a waist cut-out and a wrap-style skirt that put her toned legs on full display!

While changing songs, she also slipped into yet another glamorous outfit for her next performance with her mother! JLo glittered in a jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad on stage. This outfit bore long, glitter tassels, a cape and a feathered hem for added drama. Glamorous statement earrings, shimmery makeup and her long locks styled to perfection completed the Boy Next Door actress' look for her smashing performance on stage.

We love how JLo managed to pull off all four very different looks and go from glam to badass seamlessly! Which of her outfits is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

